Two current Premier League footballers agree that Anfield has the best away atmosphere in the league

Many rival fans like to make fun of Anfield as they preach it as not as good as Liverpool supporters like to think it is but two Premier League footballers have quashed this opinion.

Speaking on BBC Sports’ Footballer’s Football Podcast, Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson were both in agreement over their love for our home stadium.

The West Ham forward said: “Once the Kop start singing and you’re playing, it’s like they are sucking the ball into your net.

“It’s unreal just how [the fans] manage to lift their players and push their team against you because you almost feel like the ball is getting sucked into your net”.

Newcastle’s striker was in agreement: “For me, when the Kop are singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ before the game, it makes goosebumps stand up on your arms and you actually get a little bit more energy.

“In my mind, my mentality is a bit like ‘today, I’m going to score in front of that atmosphere and I’m going to take in that atmosphere.

“When the atmosphere is popping, I enjoy calming it down – being the villain, you could say, in a stadium like that”.

It’s great that even opposition players can’t ignore how great our supporters are, especially when you consider that (with all due respect) the greatest atmospheres are not going to be against David Moyes and Eddie Howe’s teams.

There’s no doubting that we have one of the greatest fan bases in European football, thankfully our team isn’t too bad either!

