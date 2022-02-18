(Video) “I’ll get there before him” – Andy Robertson on the race with Trent Alexander-Arnold to become PL record assist holder

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in direct competition every season to try and provide more assists than the other.

Leighton Baines holds the Premier League record of assists for a defender with 53 but Scotland’s captain (47) and our No.66 (43) are closing in on the ex-Everton left-back’s record.

They both still have a way to go to beat Ryan Giggs’ all-time top tally of 162 but why not aim for the stars and our No.26 discussed the prospect of taking the defender’s record.

The 27-year-old said: “When I talk about assists it’s always because I feel people judge me and Trent off assists now, I think a couple of my best games this season have been games where I’ve not given an assist.

“It’s a good feeling when you do, you want to contribute towards goals and we are more often than not assisting, than we are scoring, for me you want to strive for more.

“So, of course it’s a target that I’ve got and of course you want to be No.1 but I know when I get to No.1 then I’ve got the little Scouser who’s going to be behind me and will probably clear me out the park!

“Hopefully, I’ll get there before him and at least I can claim it for a couple of months and then he’ll take it off me”.

It seems highly likely the record of the former Wigan Athletic man will be broken by both our lads and let’s hope that with the many years on his side, our No.66 can take the all-time prize away from the former Manchester United winger.

For them to both be so prolific and competitive can only be a positive for us and as long as their passes help us win matches, everyone’s a winner.

You can watch the full video of Robertson on the BBC Sport website.

