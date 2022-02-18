(Video) “It’s long!” – Joe Gomez on the challenges of facing Mo Salah everyday in training

Joe Gomez spoke candidly on the difficulties of facing Mo Salah in training everyday.

Speaking with the Premier League’s YouTube channel, our No.12 was asked a variety of questions about his Liverpool career, dream five-a-side team and much more.

When asked what it’s like to train with the Egyptian King, the pain on the former Charlton Athletic defender’s face said a lot before he even spoke!

The 24-year-old said: “Yeah, some days it’s long!

“If you’re not up for it, you’ve got no chance and you’re going to get twisted inside out by Mo, Sadio, Bobby, all of them.

“Imagine early rehab in pre-season and my first sessions back, trying to get up to speed and then Mo… it’s difficult but that’s why we’re here and why all of us in this team aspire to be at Liverpool”.

It certainly won’t be an easy prospect for any defender to face our No.11 and the idea doing it every day is probably something that would keep some lesser players up at night.

It’s great that for even players at the level of the England international, sometimes he can dread having to try and stop any of our front three!

You can watch Gomez’s comments on Salah (at 7:14), via the Premier League on YouTube:

