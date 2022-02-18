(Video) Joe Gomez selects four current and ex-Liverpool players in his all-time Premier League five-a-side team

Joe Gomez has been at Liverpool since 2015 and his loyalty to his second home has been illustrated, as he picked his all-time Premier League five-a-side team.

Our No.12 came as a teenager and has had the pleasure of playing alongside some of the greatest players in our history, in just the last seven years he’s been here.

Speaking with the Premier League’s YouTube channel, the England international was asked to select the five best players, one from each position and a wildcard.

The 24-year-old’s final selection, after much deliberation which can be watched in the full clip below, was:

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Cole, Steven Gerrard and Mo Salah.

There were honourable mentions to the likes of Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Daniel Agger and Thierry Henry but it’s nice to see four Reds in the list.

The selection of the former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back was as a wildcard but hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson overtake him in the future.

What would your team be?

You can watch Gomez’s dream team (from 7:14), via the Premier League on YouTube:

