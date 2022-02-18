(Video) ‘That would be a lie’ – Klopp savages one reporter to hilarity of other journalists in pre-match presser

Jurgen Klopp had journalists at his press conference in bits at his witty reply to one reporter who apologised for not attending the event in person.

The Liverpool head coach joked the individual in question wasn’t missed, inviting a chorus of laughs from his fellow attendees.

The Reds are set to take on Norwich City in the Premier League after securing an impressive 2-0 victory at the San Siro in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣 "Sorry I can't be with you today." Klopp 🗣 "I would like to say we miss you but that would be a lie." Jurgen Klopp with a brutally honest response to this reporter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Am038SWJmV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 18, 2022