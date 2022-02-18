(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold pledges his support to helping young footballers who have been released from academies

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a conscious effort to helping young footballers who have found themselves in times of trouble.

Our No.66 knows all too well the story of some of his mates leaving Liverpool at the age of 16 and soon finding themselves out of the game all together, after years of academy life.

Taking to his social media, the Scouser in our team pledged that he will help any young people who have fallen out of football and wants to speak to as many of them as possible.

The 23-year-old said: “Not everyone’s going to make it and it’s important that we have a plan B, so we know we’ve got stuff to fall back on.

“I’m here to talk and I want to know how they feel, how it felt now it’s gone, where they are now.

“Anyone who’s been through these experiences, please get in touch, I want to talk to you”.

It’s a lovely gesture from the West Derby-born defender and a testament to his caring nature and the change in footballers today, many seeming that they really want to make a difference.

The England international has chosen this as his worthy cause to support and if anyone is struggling, please make sure to send him an email at: info@taa.academy.

You can view the videos on Alexander-Arnold’s Twitter account:

This is something close to my heart. My first step towards truly understanding a problem in the game and how I can help. If your story and experiences can educate me more about this, please get in touch info@taa.academy. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KLaqMftSkE — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 17, 2022

2/2 If your story and experiences can educate me more about this, please get in touch info@taa.academy pic.twitter.com/jqyyilSJ1F — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 17, 2022

