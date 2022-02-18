(Video) Virgil van Dijk shouts “I told you” as he celebrates in front of the Inter Milan players and fans at the San Siro

Virgil van Dijk was very happy to see Bobby Firmino put Liverpool into the lead against Inter Milan and appeared to have a message for the San Siro.

First looking at his opposition players and then turning to the home supporters in the stadium, our No.4 appeared to shout “I told you!” and then shrugged his shoulders towards all who were looking his way.

Most eyes were on Joel Matip and his head slapping antics on Jordan Henderson but this new angle on Liverpool’s YouTube ‘Inside’ series, seems to provide another interesting viewpoint for the goal.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson on a big Italian victory, in the face of personal criticism

It has shades of when the captain of Holland last scored for the Reds as he shouted: “What did I say!”, so maybe this is just something he likes to shout after a corner routine works successfully.

Maybe he also had a say on when this particular routine would be used and he was happy with the resulting goal.

Our centre-half certainly has form when it comes to celebrating goals, with his early celebrations often catching the attention of supporters, this time it’s a bit different but still an interesting insight to what it’s like on the pitch.

You can watch van Dijk’s celebration (at 5:42) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

#Ep34 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Milner get a new contract? Henderson’s importance… and more!