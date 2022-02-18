(Video) Watch Ibou Konate’s perfect sliding tackle on Alexis Sanchez

Ibou Konate impressed so many Liverpool supporters with his performance against Inter Milan and had a string of great tackles and interceptions.

One such fan was Jamie Carragher who labelled the Frenchman ‘excellent’ after the match and one reason for this could be the huge tackle that was completed on Alexis Sanchez.

The former Manchester United attacker picked the ball up inside his own half but soon had our No.5 breathing down his neck, as he doggedly stuck to his man.

Our Parisian defender then lunged in for a sliding tackle that was completed to perfection, before spinning out of the tackle with the ball and flooring the Chilean.

If you want to start looking for the complete sliding tackle, this one won’t be far away from everything you could ever want to see and it encapsulated a brilliant night for the former RB Leipzig defender.

He was handed the opportunity to stake his claim as the man who should be partnering Virgil van Dijk and the 22-year-old certainly did himself no harm, by grasping the opportunity with two hands.

You can watch Konate’s tackle in the two videos courtesy of Super Sports (via @HendersonXtra on Twitter):

