Ex-PL star names three players who could be Liverpool’s future – one doesn’t play for the Reds

Alan Hutton has claimed that the recent additions of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz – and the well-documented interest in Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho – indicates that Liverpool are keeping a clear eye on the future.

The Merseysiders have yet to agree on terms with the Cottagers over a potential summer move for the teenager, though there is though to be a willingness on both sides to see such an eventuality through.

“They’re thinking about the future, with Diaz, Jota, talks for Carvalho. These guys could be the future of Liverpool,” the former Aston Villa defender told Football Insider.

This came with a warning, however, not to neglect the club’s current stars and what they could potentially still have left to offer going forward.

“But I still think you have to have the players that have been there for a long time. They know the club, they’ve been loyal, they’ve produced on the big stage and still have a lot to give,” Hutton added.

Though yet to find his first goal contribution for the side – having had a debut assist chalked off and handed to our No.20 – our Colombian international has already more than proved his suitability for a Jurgen Klopp outfit.

Likewise, Diogo Jota’s numbers prove that the former Wolves man was an inspired choice by the recruitment team despite many being dismissive of the signing at the time.

If Fabio Carvalho can follow in the footsteps of both, provided that an arrangement for the end of the season can be agreed by Liverpool and Fulham, the future of the club will look that much more secure.

