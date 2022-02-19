Gary Lineker shares honest Luis Diaz verdict after Colombian scores first Liverpool goal

Gary Lineker was the latest pundit to weigh in on Luis Diaz’s latest outing for Liverpool as the Colombian registered his first goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The MOTD presenter shared a tweet online after the Colombian sealed the three points for the Reds with a tidy finish, claiming ‘he’s a player’.

Lovely finish from Luis Diaz…his first for @lfc. He’s a player. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 19, 2022

The former FC Porto man has adjusted to life in Merseyside brilliantly and thoroughly earnt his first effort after several promising performances in the famous red shirt.

READ MORE: (Video) Sky Sports pundit makes big Luis Diaz claim after superb Liverpool comeback

It’s testament to the quality our winter signing possesses that he appears to have jumped the usual transition hurdle that follows players after they move to Anfield.

Since his debut in the FA Cup against Cardiff City, Diaz has looked an electrifying presence on the left-hand side of our front-three, acclimatising superbly to the pressing demands Klopp places on his forwards.

A cool finish in only his third start for us is a positive sign of things to come from our No.23, with our recruitment team having once again hit the jackpot with our most recent acquisition.

#Ep34 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Milner get a new contract? Henderson’s importance… and more!