‘He made the difference’ – BBC pundit blown away by 30-year-old Liverpool star’s masterclass v Norwich

Praise has been plentiful for Liverpool’s winter signing, Luis Diaz, who got on the scoresheet against Norwich City with a late goal to confirm the three points for the Reds.

However, Jonathan Woodgate argued that it was Thiago Alcantara the Merseysiders had to thank for the turnaround, with the substitution of the Spaniard inspiring a remarkable comeback in the second-half.

“It was difficult for Liverpool when Norwich went ahead, but Thiago absolutely ran the game after coming on,” the 42-year-old BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“He quickened the pace and slowed it down when he wanted to. He made the difference.

“That change from Jurgen Klopp won them the game.”

Dean Smith’s men took a surprise lead early on in the second-half, courtesy of an unfortunate deflection from Joel Matip, though the Canaries could do little to stifle the relentless attacks that followed.

Since his return from injury, the former Bayern Munich maestro has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s key men in the squad.

Following Jordan Henderson’s superb substitute appearance in Europe as we secured a late 2-0 win at the San Siro, it’s a positive trend that the German’s changes are making such significant impacts in games domestically and abroad.

With a cup final down the line, the classy Spanish international could prove absolutely key in helping us land our first piece of silverware of the season.

