‘I am told…’ – Liverpool ‘huge admirers’ of 11-goal Eredivisie winger who they’ve watched since 2020, says Graeme Bailey

The future of Liverpool’s forward line remains very much up in the air with the club still yet to sort out contract extensions for Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Bobby Firmino.

In the meantime, however, the recruitment team, as ever, is hard at work looking at potential options for the future, with Graeme Bailey claiming that the Reds are ‘huge admirers’ of Ajax winger, Antony.

“On the forward situation, as I alluded to when talking about a new forward beyond Diaz, I was not talking about Carvalho – but indeed another,” the 90 Min journalist wrote for Anfield Watch.

“I am told that Liverpool are huge admirers of Ajax superstar Antony. I learned of Liverpool’s interest in the summer of 2021, but it is understood that they were watching him before he joined Ajax from Sao Paulo in 2020.

“Liverpool’s scouts clearly recognised Antony was a player that would fit into their system, and from that point of view they have maintained their interest.

“They have indeed followed his progress with interest since he arrived in the Eredivisie, and sources tell me they have been hugely impressed with the way he has settled into life in Europe.”

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar season with Erik ten Hag’s men, registering an impressive 19 goal contributions in 25 games (across all competitions).

At 21-years-old, the Brazilian international would certainly fit the vague profile of a player Julian Ward and Co. could be keeping an eye on as we look to navigate potentially into a world beyond Salah or Mane.

Frightening prospect as that is, of course, the reality is that we will be faced with a scenario sooner or later – though ideally not before either are past their best.

With a contract not set to expire until 2025, however, we may struggle somewhat to arrange a reasonable fee for the Ajax star’s services, which may prompt our recruitment team to keep that reported idea shelved for another season.

