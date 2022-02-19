Klopp shares Jota & Firmino injury updates – good news for one but Reds boss unsure on the other

The absence of Bobby Firmino in the Liverpool squad that faced Norwich City in the league will have undoubtedly raised concerns amongst the fanbase ahead of the club’s League Cup final appearance.

Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp was on hand to share a couple of injury updates on the Brazilian and Diogo Jota, with the former’s situation still unclear whilst there was some cause for hope with the latter, as relayed on Twitter by David Lynch and Caoimhe O’Neill.

Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota's injury "looks a little bit better than we first thought". — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 19, 2022

Jurgen Klopp says Diogo Jota's injury looks a little bit better than they first thought. He doesn't yet know know what the situation is with Roberto Firmino. #LFC — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) February 19, 2022

As things stand, it remains unclear whether either will be fully fit for the meeting with Chelsea at Wembley at the end of the month, though it at least seems probable for the Portuguese international to make a recovery in time.

Losing both attackers in the middle of the month is a massive blow given the demands of the remainder of the campaign.

At the start of the month, our forward depth was rightly lauded, with the likes of Taki Minamino and Divock Origi needing to fend off the challenge of the likes of Firmino, our No.20 and Luis Diaz for a place in the front-three.

Though the lowest priority competition of those we remain in, we can’t dismiss the potential importance of the Carabao Cup final in helping us set the tone for the rest of the season.

Not to mention giving the players that all-important taste for silverware, which could spur us on to further successes.

