Liverpool team news confirmed: Diaz and Gomez start as seven changes made in major rotational call

Liverpool have historically enjoyed a particularly rewarding relationship with Norwich City with the Reds proving to be something of a consistent bogey team for the Canaries.

With a cup final on the line at the end of the month, some rotation will be more than necessary for the remainder of February to ensure that the Merseysiders have the fresh legs required to take on Chelsea at Wembley.

For now though, the focus will of course be on Dean Smith’s men and the possibility of cutting the deficit separating themselves and Manchester City down to six points.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk is joined by Joel Matip in the heart of the defence once more.

In the middle of the park, Jurgen Klopp has selected a midfield trio comprised of Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

In the front-three, Mo Salah retains his spot and is joined by Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

