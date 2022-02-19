One Liverpool star Klopp failed to improve ‘cost us’, says former Red Mark Lawrenson

Liverpool’s recent transfer business since Jurgen Klopp took the helm in 2015 has generally been on the mark, with an impressive, title-winning squad amassed by Michael Edwards and Co.

One glaring mishap in Mark Lawrenson’s eyes, however, is that of Loris Karius from Mainz with the 28-year-old sadly at the centre of the Reds’ demise in their 2018 Champions League final in Kiev.

“They’re taking these really good players and turning them into outstanding and world-class players, and it’s a really good way of doing your business,” the former defender told Off The Ball. “I would say that apart from the goalkeeper he signed on a whim from Germany that cost us in the Champions League final, all of the players that he has signed, he’s improved them all and as a coach it doesn’t get any better than that.”

The goalkeeper took the blame for his involvement in the 3-1 defeat in which he was deemed at fault for Gareth Bale’s speculative effort and Karim Benzema’s opener.

In the German’s defence, it was suggested that concussion may very well have played a role in his poor showing in the second-half after suffering a blow to the head from then Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos.

In truth, at the time, the ‘keeper was far from being perceived as a poor purchase having convinced Klopp of his superiority to Simon Mignolet and being given the nod for the club’s first final since 2007.

Alisson Becker, regardless, has been a tremendous upgrade, though we arguably shouldn’t blemish Karius’ prior outings for us with his performance against Madrid, costly as it was.

