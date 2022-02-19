Pundit in awe of Liverpool’s ‘perfect signing’ after stellar display in Norwich comeback win

Jonathan Woodgate couldn’t help but lavish Liverpool’s winter signing, Luis Dias, with praise after the Colombian registered his first goal in the famous Red shirt.

The 25-year-old capitalised on a superbly taken through ball from skipper, Jordan Henderson, to find the Merseysiders’ third effort of the afternoon past Angus Gunn.

“It’s an unbelievable pass from Jordan Henderson, but it’s the run that makes the pass,” the former Tottenham defender told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “It’s a brilliant finish from Luis Diaz. He’s a perfect signing for Liverpool.”

It marks the former FC Porto wide man’s first goal contribution following his switch from the Portuguese top-flight after his debut assist in the FA Cup was instead attributed to Diogo Jota.

It’s more than deserved praise for yet another shining example of our recruitment team’s stellar eyes as the winter signing continues to impress following his move to Anfield.

Truth be told, one might be inclined to argue that the No.23 was unfortunate to have taken this long to register a goal or assist, with his performances early on far from disappointing.

If Diaz can continue to build on his early momentum, particularly whilst Jota and Bobby Firmino remain out of action, the pair could have something of a fight on their hands to squeeze their way back into the first-XI.

