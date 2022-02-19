‘Thank God’ – Klopp weighs in on major advantage his Liverpool side have over his old Dortmund team

Jurgen Klopp has noted that he’s fortunate to be able to have built a Liverpool side capable of challenging for honours without several of his best players being pinched by rivals.

This was sadly the case for his best Borussia Dortmund squad after their league successes, with Bayern Munich swinging its weight in the Bundesliga.

“I had outstanding squads in my life, thank God,” the German told journalists gathered for his pre-match presser, as reported by liverpoolfc.com.

“The Dortmund squad in 2010-11, 2011-12 was insane, the only problem was we only had it for two years and then the football world thought the Dortmund journey was long enough so now let’s pick a few.

“That doesn’t happen here so that means we can build on the things we did together, and that makes a difference.”

Philippe Coutinho is certainly the exception in that regard, though the additions of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, as funded by the sale, had the effect of pushing the Merseysiders into the stratosphere of European football.

With the financial superpower of Manchester City threatening to make the English top-flight a virtually one-sided affair, being able to keep hold of our top talents has been vital in keeping the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s outfit.

That being said, a key part of ensuring we remain just as competitive will be ensuring that we hold onto our current stars, who still have much left to offer, with new contracts.

Mo Salah is certainly a prize example of this, with the expectation being that our No.11 can defy the typical point of decline for attackers and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lionel Messi and Co. in extending his best playing years well into his 30s.

