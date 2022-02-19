(Video) Anfield stunned as massive deflection off Matip sees Norwich go 1-0 up at L4

Liverpool were stunned early on in the second-half of action against Norwich as Milot Rashica’s deflected effort on goal found the back of the net.

Alisson Becker was left stranded after the Canaries star’s shot caught Joel Matip’s foot to beat the Brazilian international at Anfield.

It’s not the start the Reds would have envisaged to the second 45, though we’d hardly expect Jurgen Klopp’s men to take it lying down.

