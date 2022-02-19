(Video) Arabic commentator goes mental after Salah’s lead-doubling goal v Norwich

Peter Drury is often described as the gold standard of modern commentary in various fanbases, with his impassioned remarks often hitting the sweet spot for football supporters.

There should be honourable mentions too for one of beINSports’ commentators who truly delivered on the occasion after Mo Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead against Norwich City.

Compared to some of the more stale pieces of commentary we’ve been forced to endure at times this season, it’s refreshing to hear a different take.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

This is the type of commentary we deserve. pic.twitter.com/ULhVggV0GD — BRING ON YOUR INTERNAZIONALE (@AJno9V3) February 19, 2022