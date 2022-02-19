(Video) Luis Diaz nets first Liverpool goal with ice-cold finish to mark terrific comeback

Luis Diaz got in on the action in the second-half with his first Liverpool goal as the Reds delivered a terrific comeback after going a goal down courtesy of a deflection.

The Colombian international found himself through on goal after a superb through ball from Jordan Henderson, which he duly struck past Angus Gunn with a calm finish.

It’s the former FC Porto’s man first effort in the famous red shirt and the first of many, fans will hope, in his Anfield career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Luis Diaz makes it 3:1

Now liverpool fans can say Norwich chosed death😂🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TEfWWdLbNq — DEMIGOD (@amgdemigod) February 19, 2022