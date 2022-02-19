(Video) Mane nets outrageous Norwich equaliser with stunning overhead kick

Sadio Mane produced the moment of the second-half with a stunning overhead kick to restore parity between Liverpool and Dean Smith’s plucky Norwich City outfit.

The Senegalese international tracked the set up header from Kostas Tsimikas, finishing the chance with a superb, acrobatic strike.

It’s the former Southampton ace’s 11th goal in 29 games this season after he returned victorious from the AFCON in Cameroon, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout with Egypt in the final.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

SADIO MANÉ WHAT A GOAL 🔥🥵pic.twitter.com/ey2klVVuM8 — Saad ✭ (@MVPSAAD) February 19, 2022