(Video) Mane nets outrageous Norwich equaliser with stunning overhead kick

Sadio Mane produced the moment of the second-half with a stunning overhead kick to restore parity between Liverpool and Dean Smith’s plucky Norwich City outfit.

The Senegalese international tracked the set up header from Kostas Tsimikas, finishing the chance with a superb, acrobatic strike.

It’s the former Southampton ace’s 11th goal in 29 games this season after he returned victorious from the AFCON in Cameroon, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout with Egypt in the final.

