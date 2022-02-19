(Video) Mo Salah’s 150th Liverpool goal is one of his filthiest yet as Reds score quickfire double

Mo Salah near blew the roof off Anfield with his lead-doubling effort in the second-half of action against Norwich City.

Latching onto a long ball from Alisson Becker, the No.11 teased Angus Gunn outside of the 18-yard-box before rolling his effort in the left-hand side of the goal.

The Reds found themselves a goal down early on in the second 45, though quickly left their mark on the tie via an equaliser from Sadio Mane and the Egyptian international’s 150th goal for the club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports:

Conexión Alisson – Salah Acto seguido desparrame de jugadores. Que locura de GAAAAL⚽️ pic.twitter.com/fg3Fnk4j8H — PachecoSports (@Pacheco_Sports) February 19, 2022