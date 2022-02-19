(Video) Salah skins two Norwich stars as Egyptian continues to terrorise the right-flank

It looked set to be a long afternoon for Brandon Williams down the right-flank with Mo Salah terrorising the Norwich City defence in the first-half.

The former Roma hitman put his quick feet to good use in the opening 45 with some silky moves to escape the press from two opposition players and have a pop on goal.

The Egyptian being in the mood at Anfield is never a good sign for the opposition, despite the score remaining goalless at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ViktorFagerLFC & S Sport:

Mo Salah playing FIFA! pic.twitter.com/UcxlPvhSqP — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) February 19, 2022