(Video) Sky Sports pundit makes big Luis Diaz claim after superb Liverpool comeback

Luis Diaz capped off a Liverpool comeback against Norwich City with the Reds’ third goal of the afternoon to ensure all three points went to the hosts at full-time.

Commentating on the tie at the tie, former Tottenham boss and Sky Sports pundit, Tim Sherwood, claimed that the Colombian had ‘been the best player on the pitch’.

The Merseysiders’ latest victory saw them go six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

