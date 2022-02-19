(Video) Spurs re-take the lead against Man City via Kane as title race threatens to heat up

Following Liverpool’s dramatic comeback win against Norwich City, the Reds could be set to be handed further hope in the title race.

After Manchester City restored parity before half-time in their clash with Tottenham, Harry Kane returned with the third goal of the evening to launch Spurs back into the lead at the Etihad.

With the Merseysiders having already secured three points at Anfield, a win for Antonio Conte’s men would open the door for the former to cut the deficit between themselves and the Cityzens down to three points.

🅰️ The ball from Son… ⚽️ The finish from Kane… 😅 Despite having only 9% possession in the second half, @SpursOfficial take the lead! pic.twitter.com/OpZzbg3zf3 — SPORF (@Sporf) February 19, 2022