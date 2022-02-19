(Video) Tsimikas blazes over the bar from close-range after superb dinked ball from Salah

(Video) Tsimikas blazes over the bar from close-range after superb dinked ball from Salah

Kostas Tsimikas cut a mortified figure early in the first-half of Liverpool’s meeting with Norwich City in the Premier League after missing a clear goalscoring chance.

The Greek international got into the right position at the back post but couldn’t supply the finish after Mo Salah found him with a perfectly lofted pass.

It’s one the former Olympiakos man will be kicking himself over at half-time, though we’ve no doubt there’ll be plenty more chances to come against Dean Smith’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

