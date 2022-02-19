(Video) Watch Mo Salah send on-loan United defender Williams in the wrong direction with lovely turn

Mo Salah looked more than keen to get on the scoresheet against Norwich City as he terrorised Brandon Williams down on the right-flank in the first-half.

The Egyptian set the tone early with a deceptive roll of the ball to wrongfoot the on-loan Manchester United defender and free up space to have a shot on goal.

The Merseysiders remain tied with the Canaries at the time of writing, with Jurgen Klopp’s men possessing a chance to cut the deficit separating themselves and Manchester City before the Cityzens play their tie later in the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

