Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel weighs in on his side’s chances of catching Liverpool in this season’s Premier League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that his side will find it extremely difficult to catch Liverpool in the Premier League table this season and the fact that the Reds have signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto makes their task even harder.

The Blues are currently sat third in the table, seven points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side, ahead of their clash in the Carabao Cup final next Sunday.

“Unfortunately, we don’t play them again [in the league]. I don’t know the results, but they look strong. It is what it is,” the former PSG boss said (via the Express).

“They got a huge player in winter to make their squad stronger, and it is how it is. But we will not give in. I will not tell you that it is impossible to catch them, but there’s no other way than to improve our game and style.

“Win game after game, start winning consecutive games. There’s no point in looking to City or Liverpool or looking behind. We have enough to deal with and enough to improve. From there we start.”

Liverpool are now firmly focused on catching Manchester City at the top of the league after Klopp’s side defeated Norwich at Anfield yesterday and the Cityzens lost to Spurs at the Etihad.

The comments from Tuchel will not provide Chelsea supporters with much confidence heading into the League Cup final at Wembley.

READ MORE: (Viedo) “Always proud to score for this club” – Mo Salah on a landmark day for Liverpool as he scores his 150th goal

In both of our fixtures against the Londoners this season the spoils have been shared.

In the fixture at Stamford Bridge last month, we were 2-0 up but failed to hold out and conceded two goals before halftime.

In terms of Diaz, the Colombian has hit the ground running at his new side and he deservedly got his first goal for us yesterday with a lovely dinked finish to secure all three points.

Hopefully, we can continue our impressive form against the Blues next week at Wembley and win our first piece of silverware this season.