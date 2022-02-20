Daniel Sturridge praises Liverpool hierarchy for the signing of ‘sharp as a tack’ Luis Diaz

Daniel Sturridge was a brilliant and potent attacker for Liverpool and has doffed his hat to the newest arrival to the role, Luis Diaz.

The Perth Glory forward gave a special mention to Mike Gordon and Julian Ward for their work in completing the signing of the Colombian, which shows the work they do behind the scenes on these deals.

His acknowledgement of the title race is also an exciting one for our fans, as the man who helped Jurgen Klopp clinch the Champions League in 2019 can also see how tight it’s getting at the top of the table.

The 32-year-old wrote: ‘@LuisFDiaz19 looks like a top player. In the words of Owen coyle “ he’s sharp as a tack”.

‘Have to give credit to Mike and Julian cause they’re at it again, love to see it 👏🏾

‘Loving how @LFC are playing right now. Title race is heating up’.

The nod to his former Bolton Wanderers manager is a nice one too and the words of being ‘sharp as a tack’ certainly work for our new No.23 so far, let’s hope he continues to live up to the billing.

Despite being on the other side of the world, it’s great that our former hero is still following many of his ex-teammates and wanting us to go for glory this season.

You can view the message from Sturridge via his Twitter account:

