Former Liverpool striker full of praise for Mo Salah as Egyptian King nets his 150th goal for the club

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has labelled Mo Salah as an ‘amazing player’ and claims the Egyptian can continue to break more records both at the club and in the Premier League.

The Egyptian King became the tenth Liverpool player to net 150 goals for the club with his goal against Norwich City yesterday and he’s reached that tally in just 233 appearances.

“He’s obviously an amazing player, he keeps breaking records all the time,” Owen told Premier League Productions (via the Sport Review).

“He came to Liverpool FC at the perfect time. He had experience at other clubs but he arrived at Liverpool FC and he could go on to smash all these records.”

The No. 11’s goal yesterday was simply stunning.

The assist from Alisson Becker to find the former Chelsea man was pinpoint, but then Salah’s first touch to kill the ball and then toy with the Norwich ‘keeper and the defenders around him was amazing to watch.

The goal took the 29-year-old to 17 league goals this term – that’s five more than teammate Diogo Jota who is next best in the Premier League’s scoring chart.

If Salah can continue his impressive form, as well as those around him, there is no reason why we won’t finish the season with at least a couple of pieces of silverware.

We do remain in contention for four different trophies this term and after Manchester City’s defeat yesterday, the title race is well and truly on.