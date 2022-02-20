Former Premier League goalkeeper suggests Mo Salah’s contract negotiations aren’t progressing as Liverpool would hope

Former England number one Paul Robinson believes that contract negotiations between Mo Salah and Liverpool may not be going well due to the fact Jurgen Klopp is rumoured to still be interested in signing another winger.

The 42-year-old also labelled any potential arrivals that play in a similar position to our No. 11 as a ‘contingency plan’.

“If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen then I don’t think negotiations are going well with Salah,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“I could only see Liverpool signing one of those two players if they were to lose Salah.

“Let’s be honest, neither of those two players are as good as Salah. I cannot see why Jurgen Klopp would buy another left-footed winger if Salah was going to sign a new deal. That wouldn’t make much sense to me.

“I think those two are seen more as a contingency plan.”

The thought of losing the Egyptian King is seriously concerning.

We don’t necessarily rely on the former AS Roma man in terms of us being a one-man team, but he’s a huge part of the success we’ve tasted under Jurgen Klopp in recent years and he’s pivotal to the way the German sets his team up.

The 29-year-old is also the Premier League’s top goalscorer this term with 17 goals so the statistics reflect his importance.

His contract is set to expire in the summer of next year so FSG really do need for talks to start progressing.

For now, though, the Egyptian will be firmly focussed on winning as much silverware as possible with us this season.