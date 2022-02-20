‘I should be thanking him’ – Jordan Henderson full of praise for ‘brilliant’ teammate that makes the game ‘easy’ for the Liverpool captain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has heaped praise on new signing Luis Diaz after the 25-year-old netted his first goal for the Reds yesterday.

The ex-FC Porto man scored his side’s third goal of the game to secure all three points against Norwich and it was Henderson that registered the assist for the Colombian with a delightfully weighted through ball.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in. His work rate in training and games. His quality as well one versus one. His finishing you can see is top drawer as well. So I’m really pleased for him. Hopefully that will give him a boost in confidence to keep going.

“When he makes the run it’s easy to play the pass. It’s a great pass and finish so I should be thanking him,” Henderson told the BBC (via The Boot Room) after the game.

Our No. 14 has received criticism recently from some supporters for his showings in recent matches but our skipper provided some drive and forward thinking play against Dean Smith’ side.

It’s one of Hendo’s midfield colleagues that deserves real praise, however.

We were losing the midfield battle until Thiago Alcantara was introduced – but we then instantly regained control and began creating opportunities (and scoring goals) with the Spanirard pulling the strings.

Diaz appears to have settled really well at the club and let’s hope he can begin to regularly contribute goals as we continue our hunt for four different trophies this term.