‘It’s disappointing’ – Bayern Munich star provides his verdict on Mo Salah’s surprise omission from FIFA World XI last month

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has admitted that he was disappointed to not see Mo Salah named in FIFA’s FIFPro World XI last month after claiming the former AS Roma man is ‘appreciated by everyone’.
The Premier League’s top scorer is in unbelievable form this season and it was a huge surprise when the Egyptian wasn’t included by FIFA.
“It’s always difficult to choose fairly these teams because everyone has slightly different views,” Muller told MBC Masr TV as quoted in the Liverpool Echo.
“Mohamed Salah is in great form at the moment and is appreciated by everyone. It’s disappointing that he was not chosen in the World XI, and this may be due to the Euros being played last summer.
“The Europs are of great importance and of course you will find players from Italy [the champions] in the formation.