‘It’s disappointing’ – Bayern Munich star provides his verdict on Mo Salah’s surprise omission from FIFA World XI last month

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has admitted that he was disappointed to not see Mo Salah named in FIFA’s FIFPro World XI last month after claiming the former AS Roma man is ‘appreciated by everyone’.

The Premier League’s top scorer is in unbelievable form this season and it was a huge surprise when the Egyptian wasn’t included by FIFA.

“It’s always difficult to choose fairly these teams because everyone has slightly different views,” Muller told MBC Masr TV as quoted in the Liverpool Echo.

“Mohamed Salah is in great form at the moment and is appreciated by everyone. It’s disappointing that he was not chosen in the World XI, and this may be due to the Euros being played last summer.

“The Europs are of great importance and of course you will find players from Italy [the champions] in the formation.

There was an all-Premier League midfield selected by FIFA made up of Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and N’golo Kante as well as Reuben Dias in defence and Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack also representing the English top-flight.

Salah reached 150 goals for Liverpool yesterday with his well-taken goal against Norwich and if he’s to continue his impressive form then we’ll be in with a real shout for numerous pieces of silverware this season.

The club’s next priority should be sorting a new contract out for our No. 11 before it’s too late.