James Milner sends Spanish message to Luis Diaz after Colombian nets his first goal for Liverpool

James Milner took to his Instagram account to celebrate Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Anfield yesterday and sent new signing Luis Diaz a message in Spanish congratulating the Colombian for his first goal for the club.

The Reds did need to come from behind to earn all three points against the Canaries thanks to goals from all of their attacking players that started the game.

Our No. 7 said: “Nice comeback win, goals for all the front 3 and a first for @luisdiaz19_. Bien hecho amigo. #ynwa“.

The Spanish section of the message translates to ‘well done mate’ which is a nice little touch from Milner.

The former Manchester City man does actually speak Spanish fluently and surprisingly he only speaks to his children in his second language.

Diaz was joined by Sadio Mane and Mo Salah on the scoresheet for the hosts and our No. 23 took his goal incredibly well after receiving a nice through ball from Captain Jordan Henderson and dinking the ball over Angus Gunn with a delicate finish.

You can catch the 36-year-old’s Instagram post below: