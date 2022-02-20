James Milner’s former Leeds teammate claims the veteran may need to take a pay cut to remain at Liverpool

Former Leeds United man Danny Mills has claimed that James Milner may have to be willing to take a pay cut in order to extend his stay at Liverpool.

The veteran joined the Reds back in 2015 and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

“I’ve been quite surprised about people kicking up a fuss about this,” Mills told Football Insider (via the Liverpool Echo).

“People saying ‘I can’t believe they’re going to give James Milner a new contract, he hardly plays’.

“They’re not going to offer him £500,000-a-week, it’s going to be relative. I assume it’s going to be less than he’s earning now.

“It will be relative to the number of games he’s played and there will be a bit of loyalty thrown in there too.

“He’s very, very good around the place, he’s reliable, he’s professional. He sets the right example to the other players and the players coming through because he’s got a wealth of experience.”

Although he’s no longer a starter, Milner is still a quality player and will do a job wherever he is told to by Jurgen Klopp.

He’s also a great character to have around the club and in the dressing room for the younger lads.

Our No. 7 made his professional debut back in 2002 and played for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City before coming to Anfield.

He’s played 191 games for the club and was a key figure in the teams that Klopp fielded when he first came to Merseyside.

No matter what happens, Milner has been a fabulous servant to the club. Let’s hope we can win some silverware this term to ensure if this is his last season at the club, then it’s a successful one.