Jordan Henderson dedicates his post-match reaction to welcoming Luis Diaz to Anfield, after his first goal for the Reds

Jordan Henderson was happy to provide Luis Diaz the pass that provided him the opportunity to score his first Liverpool goal.

It was a sublime spot by our captain that was perfectly executed, before being duly dispatched by the Colombian attacker on his fourth appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Following the game, our No.14 took to his Instagram page and it wasn’t the win or his assist that he wanted to acknowledge – it was the former Porto man.

The 31-year-old said: ‘Welcome to Anfield @luisdiaz19_’.

His post received replies from several current and former players, all in awe of the Sunderland-born midfielder’s assit:

Our No.23 replied: ‘Great assist bro 👌🏻👏🏻🔥’.

Adrian said: ‘What an Assist ✨’.

Lucas Leiva also had his say: ‘What a pass lad’.

It’s safe to say there were as many admirers of the pass, as there was the brilliant finish – what a way to silence the haters.

You can read Henderson’s message on his Instagram account:

