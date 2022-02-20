Kostas Tsimikas reacts to anti-Manchester City Instagram post, as Tottenham’s victory aids Liverpool’s title hopes

Kostas Tsimikas had another brilliant performance as he filled in expertly for a rested Andy Robertson, against Norwich City.

The Greek Scouser assisted the opening goal with a headed cross to Sadio Mane who duly unleashed an acrobatic bicycle kick, that found its way past Angus Gunn in goal and into the Kop end net.

As the celebrations began our No.21 was quick to show his appreciation to our Senegalese winger and was captured giving him a big kiss on his neck, as the dramatic comeback began.

Following the game, Twitter user @itsmeg_statham posted the image in the light of Manchester City being defeated by Tottenham Hotspur with the caption ‘THE TITLE RACE IS ON’.

THE TITLE RACE IS ON pic.twitter.com/LqqD1tigGI — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) February 19, 2022

Within the image our left-back was adorned with ‘ME’ and the former Southampton winger had ‘SPURS’ written on his face, as the online post looked to represent our fan base thanking Spurs for their role in aiding our title chances.

This image was then shared by @liverpoolgoals on Instagram and it caught the attention of the Greek international, who replied to the post with ‘😂😂’.

You can view the post that Tsimikas reacted to via @liverpoolgoals on Instagram:

