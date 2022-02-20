Mo Salah breaks another record on the day he scores his 150th Liverpool goal

Mo Salah loves breaking a record and much was made of him becoming the second quickest player to reach 150 Liverpool goals, against Norwich City.

However, it wasn’t the only landmark achievement of the day as Fantasy Premier League announced he had broken a record on their platform too.

They tweeted: ‘For the first time in #FPL history, a player has been Triple Captained by over 1 million managers! @MoSalah continues to break records 📚 #LIVNOR’.

It shows the confidence all football supporters have in the Egyptian King getting himself on the score sheet in every game he plays, there’s a great feeling when everyone knows how good our man is.

It’s fair to assume that scoring the 150th goal would mean a lot more to our No.11 but this accolade won’t be ignored either and is testament to his standing in the game.

Let’s hope there’s plenty more records for the 29-year-old to break this season, winning a few trophies for the Reds will help too!

