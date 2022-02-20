‘My new home’ – Luis Diaz on scoring his first goal for Liverpool as he helps secure a 3-1 Anfield victory

Luis Diaz was a menace all-day long against Norwich City and his performance was rewarded with a goal that sealed Liverpool’s victory.

The Canaries’ opening goal meant that the team and the fans had to turn on a huge performance, thankfully both parties played their part and we ended the day with a huge three points.

Once we had scored two, a third would surely seal the win and it was our new Colombian star who took the opportunity in style, to score his first goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 25-year-old said: ‘Very happy to score my first goal at my new home 🔴😀🙏🏻 #Anfield #YNWA’.

It’s great that the former Porto man feels so at home already and as part of a four-man strike force, he looked superb in a red shirt all afternoon.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many as we look to keep the momentum going, with victories on all four fronts!

