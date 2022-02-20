Naby Keita’s four-word reaction to Liverpool’s comeback victory over Norwich City

Naby Keita played an hour of what turned out to be a pulsating day at Anfield, as Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1.

Our No.8 was removed before the comeback began, with our first two goals being scored against Norwich City within five minutes of him leaving the pitch.

Acknowledging the magnitude of the win and the importance of the squad, the Guinean was more than happy to share his delight after the game.

READ MORE: Jordan Henderson dedicates his post-match reaction to welcoming Luis Diaz to Anfield, after his first goal for the Reds

The 27-year-old said: ‘We never give up 🔴💪🏽 #LFC #NabyLad’.

It was a positive and determined message that perfectly befitted the game and performance, given Manchester City’s later defeat to Tottenham – the comeback was all the more important and valued.

We just need to keep this resilient mindset up, to try and ensure that we can end the season with as much silverware as possible.

You can read the message on Keita’s Instagram page:

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?