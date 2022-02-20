Sadio Mane asks for AFCON victory not to be mentioned out of respect for Mo Salah

Much is made of the perceived ‘rivalry’ between Sadio Mane and Mo Salah but this story seems to end this theory all together.

Our No.10 was victorious in AFCON as Senegal defeated Egypt on penalties to claim a historic first title, because of this his return was delayed whilst national celebrations continued.

As for the Egyptian King, he made an immediate return and had the full intention of wiping the memory of his cup final heartache, by playing and scoring for Liverpool.

Some other members of the victorious Senegalese squad returned to a heroes welcome at their own club but our 29-year-old champion requested for no such fuss to be made of him at Anfield.

As reported by Canal Football Club (via the Mirror): ‘Mane made a special request to Liverpool not to make any reference of him and Senegal lifting Africa’s most prestigious tournament.

‘Mane is said to have made this request out of respect to Salah, who would have been hurting from his nation’s near failure in the tournament’.

What a selfless gesture that certainly didn’t have to be made by the former Southampton man, the respect our two legendary wingers have for each other is clear.

