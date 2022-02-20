Some Everton supporters ask for their team to lose to Manchester City to hinder Liverpool’s title chances

Many Liverpool supporters were very happy to see Manchester City and Everton lose on the same day that their side clinched victory.

With the team sitting at the top of Premier League losing, the title race has been blown wide open and Jurgen Klopp’s side have success in May within their sights.

Our Merseyside rivals are in the midst of a relegation battle and their defeat to Southampton was met with their positional rivals all winning around them.

The next game for both is the meeting of our title rivals and neighbours but one Everton fan has taken the bold move of hoping his team loses to affect our title hopes, ignoring the pressures of relegation.

Twitter user @toffee18781 posted: ‘I’m sorry I’m not ashamed to say it if City lose tonight and the s***e win Wednesday (which they will) then I want city to beat us Saturday.

‘We wouldn’t go down by losing to City,however I can’t bare them to win another title. #EFC’.

It’s a strange mentality to ever want your team to lose and especially when they have so much to play for.

There’s a lot of people with strange opinions in all fan bases, this supporter would surely not represent the thoughts of most Toffees.

You can view the Tweet via @smtm__LFC75 on Twitter:

