‘The good thing is’ – Manchester City midfielder weighs in on the title race but reveals the one advantage his side have over Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has claimed that he and his teammates are aware that Liverpool will try to make their ‘lives as difficult as possible’ after the Reds reduced the gap to the Cityzens to six points with a game in hand still remaining.

The German international remained upbeat, however, claiming that the fact Jurgen Klopp’s side still have to visit the Etihad in April to face City is a ‘good thing’.

“It’s not a situation that we’re not used to,” the former Borussia Dortmund man told BBC Sport (via HITC).

“We know from recent years that Liverpool are always contenders.

“They’re always up there. We know they’ll try everything to make our lives as difficult as possible.

“The good thing is that they still need to come here to the Etihad, but there are still many games to go.”

Liverpool came from behind to beat Norwich City 3-1 at Anfield whilst Pep Guardiola’s side were defeated by Spurs thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Kane.

The north London outfit saw Riyadh Mahrez net a 92nd-minute penalty which was set to earn the Cityzens a point, that was until Kane grabbed his second of the game at the other end to send Antonio Conte and his staff wild on the touchline.

Our game in hand comes against Leeds on Wednesday – let’s hope for a European like atmosphere at Anfield against Marcelo Bielsa’s side to really mount the pressure on City.