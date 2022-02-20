Thiago Alcantara shares his delight after his 30 minute cameo changes the game against Norwich City

Thiago Alcantara was in fine form as his half-hour cameo turned the game on it’s head for Liverpool and Norwich City.

Our No.6 upped the tempo of the passing and helped force chances for the four-man forward line to test the Canaries, no surprise that within ten minutes of his arrival – defeat had been turned to victory.

The Spanish international was instrumental in getting the crowd going and it shows his similar role within the squad, to raise the morale and efforts amongst the players too.

READ MORE: ‘My new home’ – Luis Diaz on scoring his first goal for Liverpool as he helps secure a 3-1 Anfield victory

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘We enjoyed that comeback. Keep pushing, lads! #YNWA’.

His post sparked reactions from several other members of Jurgen Klopp’s side:

Jordan Henderson: ‘🪄’, Luis Diaz: ‘🎩👏🏻’ and Adrian: ‘Jugón✨’ were all clearly impressed with the Italian-born midfielder’s performance.

There has never been any doubt of the talent that the former Bayern Munich man possesses and with performances like this one, he has once again proven to be a huge part of our squad.

You can view the message via Thiago’s Instagram account:

#Ep35 of The Red Nets Podcast (Special Edition): Who from an all-time Liverpool XI would break into Klopp’s legacy XI?