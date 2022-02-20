(Video) “Always proud to score for this club” – Mo Salah on a landmark day for Liverpool as he scores his 150th goal

Mo Salah couldn’t have asked for much better circumstances to score his 150th goal as he completed a Liverpool comeback, with a classy finish.

Alisson Becker’s long-distance assist was effortlessly controlled by the Egyptian King, before he floored the goalkeeper and his defenders and rolled the ball into the Kop end net.

After the game, our No.11 spoke to Sky Sports and described the feelings of scoring his landmark goal in a big win over Norwich City.

The 29-year-old said: “It feels great … it’s a great result and of course I’m happy to score 150!

“I’m always proud to score for this club and the most important thing is to win games, which is what we did today”.

There was also a quick nod to Roger Hunt and the former Roma winger wanted to know how many games he was short of breaking the record, seven games is very close but shows the brilliance of both men.

The more he scores, the more records he will break and the higher he will move up the all-time scoring charts – let’s hope we have many more years and goals from our ace marksman.

You can watch the full interview with Salah via Sky Sports News on Twitter:

"I'm happy to score 150!" 😍 Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Norwich 👇 pic.twitter.com/bHmbMmvluY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 19, 2022

