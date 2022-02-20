(Video) Argentine commentator creates Luis Diaz song live on air after his first goal for Liverpool

Luis Diaz scored his first Liverpool goal to seal an impressive comeback against Norwich City at Anfield.

It was only the fourth time our No.23 had played for his new club but he acted as a constant menace to the Canaries and his goal came after a brilliant ball from Jordan Henderson.

His chip over the oncoming ‘keeper was delightful and certainly entertained a lot of people, including Juan Manuel Pons who was working for ESPN.

After two impressively long bursts of “GOOOOALLL!”, the commentator then burst out his own rendition of The Beatles’ Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da but with the name of our 25-year-old in the song.

It’s much better to listen to than it is to try and write about but it’s a show of the fanatic support the former Porto man has from his home continent, another avenue for our huge fan base to grow even further.

With the old Luis Suarez song being recycled for our newest signing, maybe this one can be used too in a nod to his first and newest homes.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s goal and the commentators celebration courtesy of ESPN (via @cortesH8):

