(Video) Jurgen Klopp labels Luis Diaz an ‘outstanding talent’ after Colombian scores his first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his delight at the fact Luis Diaz has netted his first goal for the club and labelled the Colombian as an ‘outstanding talent’.

The former FC Porto man netted the Reds’ third goal of the game to secure victory against Norwich City yesterday and reduce the gap on league leaders Manchester City to three points after they lost to Spurs in yesterday’s evening fixture.

“We’ve seen now in two games when Luis came on or Luis played, he was absolutely incredible,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said after yesterday’s 3-1 defeat of Norwich City.

“Today, it was hard work for him, it was a tricky one, a tricky encounter.

“Staying on the pitch, staying in the game shows the real quality because we changed the system and brought Luis in the centre and put Sadio in his natural position.

“Sadio scored anyway in the centre and Luis makes this wonderful run in the centre aswell so it’s good.

“He’s just an outstanding talent – a really, really good player.

“You should probably ask him, I can’t remember my first goal, it was probably really nice.

“I think he’s very happy tonight.”

Yesterday’s victory over the Canaries was Diaz’s fourth appearance for the club.

His performances so far had deserved a goal and it finally came when he received a delightful through ball from Jordan Henderson and dinked the ball over the ‘keeper with his weaker left foot.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool striker full of praise for Mo Salah as Egyptian King nets his 150th goal for the club

Hopefully, it’s the first of many goals the No. 23 scores for the club and it’d be nice to see him on the score sheet again against Leeds on Wednesday.

Of course, every game we play is huge, but there is extra significance against Marcelo Bielsa’s side due to the fact the fixture is the game in hand we have on Manchester City and it’s therefore our chance to reduce the gap between us and Guardiola’s side to three points.

You can catch the clip of our boss discussing the Colombian’s goal below via our Twitter page:

🗣️"He's just an outstanding talent – a really, really good player." Klopp weighs in on Luis Diaz's first Liverpool goal ⚽️ #LFC pic.twitter.com/RLvH4zTbQJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 19, 2022