(Video) Liverpool fans celebrate Tottenham Hotspur’s late winner against Manchester City as the title race is blown open

Liverpool are now very much back in the title race as Tottenham Hotspur defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Kane’s 95th minute winner was enough to cut the gap between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s teams to just six points, with the Reds having a game in hand and their own trip to the blue side of Manchester to come.

There’s a long way to go and there will be more twists and turns on the way to the end of the season but the loss to the team that sit top, felt massive.

Many supporters stayed around Anfield after our victory over Norwich City, so that they could watch Antonio Conte’s side defeat the champions and videos of their celebrations have been shared online.

One such video was captured by James Pearce, with the caption ‘We’ve got a title race’, as the fans in Hotel Anfield celebrated the late goal by England’s captain and it’s fair to say they enjoyed it!

We all know there’s a long way to go but there’s no harm in enjoying the journey, especially on a day that went so perfectly.

Scenes at @hotelanfield after that late Spurs winner. We’ve got a title race. 👌💪 pic.twitter.com/4N682JN6Ac — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 19, 2022

