(Video) Watch Alisson Becker’s Manchester United and Norwich City Mo Salah assists compared

Alisson Becker has managed to have at least one goal involvement in his past three seasons for Liverpool and his latest came against Norwich City.

Last season saw the improbable headed goal by our Brazilian stopper against West Bromwich Albion, which more or less sealed Champions League football in what was an injury plagued campaign.

Our No.1 has also had a hand in two big goals by Mo Salah, firstly during our title winning campaign in 2020 against Manchester United which helped clinch a late and momentous victory.

Another kick from his hands found the feet of our Egyptian King to put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the lead after falling behind against the Canaries, as well as leading to our No.11’s 150th goal for the Reds.

Now Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996 has compared the two assists by the 29-year-old and it shows two amazingly similar moments at Anfield.

The former Roma man knows how to deliver huge moments when we really need him, something that must be very unique for a goalkeeper.

You can watch the comparison video of Alisson’s assists via Reddit user u/WeeGazza1996:

