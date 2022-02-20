(Video) Watch fourth official Craig Pawson appear devastated by Tottenham’s injury-time winner against Manchester City

Liverpool piled the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the Premier League yesterday after the Reds defeated Norwich City 3-1 whilst Pep Guardiola’s side lost to Spurs at the Etihad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did have to come from behind to earn all three points against the Canaries whilst the Cityzens thought they had earned a point against Tottenham with a injury-time Riyadh Mahrez penalty.

That was until Harry Kane scored his second of the game and the winner for the north London outfit in the sixth minute of additional time.

Sky Sports cameras showed the contrasting emotions of both managers on the touchline as the goal went in with Guardiola almost falling to the ground as Conte ran away in joy to celebrate with his backroom staff.

READ MORE: ‘It’s disappointing – Bayern Munich star provides his verdict on Mo Salah’s surprise omission from FIFA World XI last month

Fourth official Craig Pawson could also be seen looking rather disgusted when Kane headed the winner much to the amusent of Liverpool supporters.

You can see the video of the official below courtesy of @LiverpoolFF (via @SpionWells) on Twitter.

Craig Pawson, today’s fourth official – Clearly gutted by Spurs’ late winner This ain’t right https://t.co/JXEVHE4SCV — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) February 19, 2022